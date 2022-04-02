'He Should Be A VAR Official' - Ex Referee Wants Man From Wirral In 'Specialist' Role To Avoid Mistakes Like The Non-Punishment Of The Robert Sanchez Foul On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Former referee Keith Hackett has claimed that the referee who oversaw Liverpool's visit to Brighton a few weeks back should be given multiple roles when he retires at the end of the season.

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners at the AMEX Stadium thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and a Mohamed Salah penalty but the Colombian's opener was the real talking point from the game.

Diaz headed the ball into the net but was completely taken out by seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez yet VAR remarkably did not suggest that referee Mike Dean take a look at what appeared to be a certain red card incident.

Talking to Football Insider, former referee Keith Hackett believes that when Dean stops officiating at the end of the season, he should be given a role with the PGMOL as a coach and as a specialist VAR official.

“I’m in favour of specialist people for the VAR role, as opposed to just a referee. We have seen too many wrong decisions from VAR.

“Mike Dean could do both roles for me. There is a role at the PGMOL for Mike Dean. It is essential that they don’t lose his individual skill set.

“At the end of the day, he is an outstanding decision maker. For me, he has been one of the best referees. I think he should be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

“He will be missed. He brings that extra bit of humanity to the game. I don’t want him to be lost.

“He should be a VAR official on the weekends and then a referee coach during the week. He has a lot to offer. He is a great communicator.”

