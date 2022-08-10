Skip to main content

‘He Should Have Saved It. He Ducked Under the Ball’ - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Slams Alisson for Fulham Opening Goal

When Fulham opened the scoring at Craven Cottage in the Premier League opener to Liverpool on Saturday, Trent Alexander-Arnold was subject to many critics putting him at fault for the goal, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson defended the right black, saying Alisson 'ducked' under the ball.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened Fulham's account with a header after an inch-perfect cross from Kenny Tete in the 32nd minute of the game, with many fans putting Alexander-Arnold at fault for the goal with Mitrovic dominating the right-back in the air to win the header.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider the former England international Robinson defended the full-back, instead putting the blame on the Liverpool shot-stopper “Never mind Trent, it was Alisson’s fault. He should have saved it. He ducked under the ball.

“I’ve watched it a number of times. He set himself under the back post and he set himself small. Alisson is a big guy. There should have been very little space between himself and the cross bar. The ball went in between his head and the bar."

Robinson added “If you watch his reaction, he waves at the ball. A goalkeeper of his ability should save it.

“Trent got caught square. Yes, Trent got caught square. He should have been more aware of what is around him because that allowed Mitrovic to get the better of him.

“Alisson was set in the perfect position though. He should have saved it. He got underneath the ball. If you look at him, he ducks underneath the ball.

“In my opinion, he should have saved that easily. I think he will be disappointed that went in.”

