‘He Took a Swing at My Shins’ - John Arne Riise on the Golf Club Celebration

Back in 2007 Liverpool had a Champions League round of 16 tie away to Barcelona, fans may remember Craig Bellamy's infamous golf club celebration at the Camp Nou. John Arne Riise has revealed all in a recent interview.

Prior to the Champions League fixture against Barcelona in 2007 the Liverpool squad went to Algarve in Portugal for a warm weather training trip, which resulted in the former Wales international swinging a golf club at Riise.

Speaking on Filthy Fella's podcast Riise revealed all behind the infamous celebration and the incident that happened days before the game with Bellamy 'taking a swing' at Riise's shin after a Karaoke Bar bust up.

Riise started off by saying "On the last day, we were allowed to have dinner and a couple of drinks if you wanted. At the restaurant/karaoke bar we had a private room, and the whole dinner he [Bellamy] sat there saying 'Riise's going to sing, Riise's going to sing, I said 'no I'm not going to sing' but he just kept going.

"I didn't drink, some other people did, but after dinner, we went to karaoke, and he [Bellamy] took the microphone and he said 'Riise's going to sing' again. And I just lost it.

"I went up to him and said 'listen I'm not f*cking singing so shut the f*ck up or I'm going to smash you."

‘He Swung and I Blocked It With My Shin'

Riise then went on to explain what happened "I was rooming with Daniel Agger in the hotel, and then I could hear some keys in the door. I thought it might be Agger coming home, but then the lights came on. You know when you've been sleeping and the lights come on, full-on, you cant see, so I turned around and there's Bellamy with a golf club in his hands.

"So, I'm lying there in my bed, and Bellamy comes in, starts shouting 'I don't care what happens.' I could see he was not sober, and then he took a swing at my shins.

"I stood up and took this sheet and I've said 'Listen let's do this the proper way' man to man or something.' But no he stood there saying 'I don't care if I go to jail, my kids got enough money I'm gonna f*ck you up, nobody talks to me like this in front of my players' and then he swung and I blocked it with my shin."

Riise finished explaining the conclusion of the incident "The funny thing is though, well funny whatever? while I was standing there I'm thinking if I do something now I'll lose my career at Liverpool. I said to him 'let's meet tomorrow at 9 am, me and you tomorrow' so he agreed to do that.

"The morning after I walk to his room at nine o'clock with Agger, and knocked on his door he wasn't there.

"And then he came in five minutes later, didn't even look at me and stuff. Then we had a meeting with Benitez 'this case is closed' because we've got a game in two-three days, And then he [Bellamy] scored the first goal I score the winner that he assisted, we beat Barcelona 2-1 at Camp Nou."

