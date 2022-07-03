'He Was Never Going To Go' - Journalist On Mohamed Salah's Contract Renewal

With all the talk over the last season involving Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and the 'will he won't he saga', trusted journalist Dominic king lifts the lid on why the Egyptian was never going to leave Anfield.

Salah signed a new three year deal at the club on Friday and to say this news came as a surprise would be an understatement to many people, however the Daily Mail's northern football expert explains why it was never in doubt.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He [Salah] wasn't going to go anywhere this summer. He made it very clear to Liverpool during negotiations that he would play 2022/23 at Anfield and if no deal had been struck by then he was going to go.

"Then as a free agent everybody would have wanted him. Literally everybody would have wanted him." King added taking to BBC's Football Daily Podcast.

"Ive been working out the sums and I think its going to be closer to 400 thousand, I would think. I don't know for sure but just working things out around the edges, we'll use 400 thousand as a base fee.

"If you then times 400 thousand a week by three years it works out at 62 million. If Liverpool wanted to sign one of the best strikers in the world your talking 100 million straight away for a transfer fee.

"When you have one of the best players in the world in Mohamed Salah it makes economic sense to to the deal and keep him."

