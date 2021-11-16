'He Will Be Around The First Team' - Owen Beck Impresses On International Stage

Young Liverpool full-back Owen Beck has made quite the impression on the international stage after starring in Liverpool's pre-season campaign.

Beck, who is well-known also for being Liverpool legend Ian Rush's nephew, scored in Wales Under-21's 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar.

IMAGO / Marcel Lorenz

Manager Paul Bodin has praised Beck, saying that he could be in and around Liverpool's first-team in years to come.

“He hasn’t signed a five year contract with Liverpool because he’s an average player - he’s a very, very good player. There’s no doubt in the coming months, coming years for sure, that Owen will be around their first team.”

Beck did feature in the Reds' 2-0 defeat of Preston North End, and was excellent as mentioned in pre-season.

At 20 he is in a late stage of his early development, and has Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas to compete with if he does want to be around the senior set-up at Kirkby.

At such a young age though, he can progress further into another excellent academy graduate for Liverpool.

If Bodin is right, he will almost definitely feature for the Welsh national team too.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook