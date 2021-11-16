'He Will Be Around The First Team' - Owen Beck Impresses On International Stage
Young Liverpool full-back Owen Beck has made quite the impression on the international stage after starring in Liverpool's pre-season campaign.
Beck, who is well-known also for being Liverpool legend Ian Rush's nephew, scored in Wales Under-21's 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar.
Manager Paul Bodin has praised Beck, saying that he could be in and around Liverpool's first-team in years to come.
“He hasn’t signed a five year contract with Liverpool because he’s an average player - he’s a very, very good player. There’s no doubt in the coming months, coming years for sure, that Owen will be around their first team.”
Beck did feature in the Reds' 2-0 defeat of Preston North End, and was excellent as mentioned in pre-season.
At 20 he is in a late stage of his early development, and has Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas to compete with if he does want to be around the senior set-up at Kirkby.
At such a young age though, he can progress further into another excellent academy graduate for Liverpool.
If Bodin is right, he will almost definitely feature for the Welsh national team too.
