'He Will Fix It' - Former Liverpool Man Backs Jurgen Klopp To Turn The Tides

Former Liverpool captain now Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will fix the current crisis at Anfield by addressing the serious problems within the team.
Souness who captained the Reds through the glory years of the early 1980's is more than certain Liverpool's German manager can turn the ship around and get back on course this season. 

Jurgen Klopp

Speaking earlier today on TalkSPORT when asked whether Klopp can fix it Souness said: "Yes I think so, look, he's [Klopp] has got a fantastic track record. If there was one area at the start of the season that needed strengthening it was midfield.

 "You go through the age group of the midfield and that alone for me is a concern. Now for some I look at, I believe their best years are behind them. 

"You've got Jordan Henderson at 32, James Milner at 36, Thiago's 31 and Fabinho 29. A midfield is called an engine room for a reason," added Souness.   

Jordan Henderson, James Milner

"I would love to sit here and just say 'it's a blip', however I think the blip's gone on too long. I think the harsh words would have been said already long before today. 

"Look I'm not big on stats, however there's a stat that says they've [Liverpool] played 12 games and eight of those games the squad have ran less than the team they were playing against. 

"In the Leeds game just gone Liverpool players ran 11km less than their opponents which clearly tells you they're not putting a hard shift in and not covering the ground they used to," added Souness. 

Thiago Alcatara

"You have to believe that Klopp will fix it, he's an experienced manager. I think there is still big games left in these players however, if you're asking them to do it every single week, that is beyond them. 

"Klopp wont panic, these players don't become bad players overnight. I would say at the moment the energy levels are down and something needs to change." 

