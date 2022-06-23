Skip to main content
'He Will Go Down In History As One Of The Best Liverpool Players' - States Current Player

Women's Super League player and Liverpool fan Natasha Dowie has had her say on Sadio Mane's Anfield exit, claiming him to be one of the clubs greatest ever players. 

The 33-year-old former England and current Reading striker gave her opinion on The Senegalese's £35 million move to Bayern Munich which was officially announced yesterday.

Sadio Mane

"I think that Liverpool fans absolutely adore Mane and always will." Dowie said speaking on the BBC's Football Daily podcast

"For me he [Mane] will go down in history as one of the best Liverpool players and the fans really do adore him. The Salah, Mane, Firmino trio together has been incredible. 

"I think the move is a good time for both parties, he's been there and won everything with Liverpool, he's also been there for 6 years now so it's probably a great time for him to go over to Germany and try and achieve something else.

"As a player myself who loves to travel I think it definitely is a positive thing to play in different countries and experience different lifestyles and language barriers." Added Dowie. 

"Mane for me is one of the best centre forwards in the world and I loved seeing him in more of a number nine role towards the end of his Liverpool career where I thought he was absolutely outstanding and probably one of our best players this year in my opinion." 

