Skip to main content

'He Will Have To Make A Decision' - Pundit On Roberto Firmino Future At Liverpool

A former England international has been speaking about the future of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool in a recent interview.

The Brazilian is entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool and reports of late have suggested that Juventus are interested in trying to sign him.

Roberto Firmino

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson admitted he can't see Liverpool agreeing to a sale in the same summer they lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

“100 per cent, especially with Sadio Mane going. You do not want the upheaval and unrest of another striker leaving. Firmino is a quality player.

“Liverpool will have weighed up the pros and cons. The price they would get for him, may not be worth it. To get a player like Firmino in on loan for a season you would be paying £15million or so."

Roberto Firmino

Robinson also believes there is still time for the 30-year-old to agree on a new deal at Anfield but his willingness to extend at the club may depend on the game time he gets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I suspect they still hope to get him tied down to a new deal. He will have to make a decision as the season goes on as to whether he stays. That will be based on how much game time he is given.

“There is still an opportunity for both parties here. Liverpool could keep him beyond this season.

“The player will give it time though. At his stage of his career, he will want to be playing.”

LFCTR Verdict

After losing Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino, it would be a surprise to see Liverpool entertain selling Firmino this summer.

The question remains therefore whether this will be his final season at the club he has served so well over the past seven years.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolJuventus

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Thiago Alcantara Says He Is Helping New Signing Darwin Nunez To Settle In To Life In Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

Interview: 'Yesterday’s Liverpool Isn’t Tomorrow’s Liverpool' - Reds Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On The Challenges With Writing His New Book

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Medical Expert Provides Possible Explanation After Darwin Nunez Spotted Wearing Knee Strapping In Liverpool Training

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Pepijn Lijnders
Quotes

Interview: Reds Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On How The Idea For His New Book 'Intensity' Came About

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'My Players Are The Best In The World' - Sporting Lisbon Boss On Liverpool Linked Matheus Nunes

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

RB Salzburg v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Can Nunez Fire Reds To Another Victory?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Thiago Villarreal
Quotes

'It Would Be Massive For Liverpool' - Pundit On Thiago Alcantara & The Season Ahead

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Virgil van Dijjk
Quotes

‘We Start the Year, Every Year, Trying to Win Every Game Ahead of Us’ - Virgil Van Dijk on Next Seasons Aims

By Matty Orme6 hours ago