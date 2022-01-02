'He Will Score On Sunday' - Jurgen Klopp Backs Sadio Mane For Chelsea Goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has come out in defence of out-of-form forward Sadio Mane, after criticism intensified since the Reds' defeat at Leicester.

The Senegalese winger missed- in all uncertain terms - a sitter - putting over the bar a quite magnificent chance in which he should have at least tested Kasper Schmeichel.

He hasn't score in 13 and a half hours of football, but Klopp still believes Mane is contributing massively to Liverpool's all-around play.

"Sadio is not a problem with confidence, but the momentum finishing-wise is not there at the moment, you can see that," Klopp said (via the Liverpool Echo). "Otherwise Sadio is playing well.

"Actually, there's a funny story. On Friday morning one of our analysts knocks on my door and says 'boss, can I have two minutes? I actually made a video to show Sadio how much he contributes to our game and how good he is in these moments and these situations'.

"Obviously the intention was to show that he should not be too worried that the finishing isn't there at the moment, but he's still an incredibly important player for us. That's actually the view we have on it.

"As a striker, pretty much all have to go through this kind of thing. It's happened to Sadio before, he came out of that and scored for us incredibly important goals and I'm pretty positive that he has a good chance to score one on Sunday. After that, he is then away for a few weeks, then he is coming back and we can talk about all the things."

"He is too important for us that we would only think about these kind of things. You have to take these kind of things from time to time and it will be good again.

"We work on it football-wise, but it's not about talking and making it bigger than it is.

"We missed other chances as well [against Leicester], but we all know Sadio has finished difficult situations off for us in other moments. They're human beings, that's how it is."

