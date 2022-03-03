Skip to main content
'He Won't Be At Liverpool Next Season' - Former Player On In Form 'Amazing' Reds Striker

A former Leeds United player has been reacting to Liverpool's 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup and believes that one of their in form strikers will not be at the club next season.

Both goals were brilliantly finished by Japan international Takumi Minamino in the first half before Lukas Rupp pulled a goal back for Norwich with 15 minutes to go.

Takumi Minamino

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan believes that whilst 27 year old Minamino will get game time whilst Liverpool remain in all competitions, at this stage of his career he needs to be playing more.

“The more Liverpool stay in all the competitions, the more chances he will get. But there’s no way he’s starting the big games when Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are all there.

“If you’re young and emerging, or at the end of your career, you’re happier or more willing to be a back-up or fringe player, especially in such an amazing squad.

“But, when you’re at your peak like Minamino, you need to be playing regularly and starting.

Read More

Whelan is convinced that Minamino will not be at Anfield next season with there likely to be plenty of potential suitors based on his record during this campaign.

“I can tell you, he won’t be at Liverpool next season, not with a record like that, for someone of his age who doesn’t play that often.

“I think he’ll get a move in the summer, 100 per cent. Maybe not in the Premier League, he could go back abroad. But, for sure, he will go as he’s an amazing player and won’t get enough games at Liverpool.

