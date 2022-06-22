Skip to main content
'He Won’t Be Motivated By Money!' - Claims Pundit Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Issues

Former England international Darren Bent claims issues surrounding Mohamed Salah's contract will not affect the Egyptian's performances next season.

Salah is entering his final year at Anfield and has yet to sign a new deal as he's been persistently involved in a tug-of-war with Liverpool's hierarchy over a new contract. 

Mohamed Salah

According to reports the Egyptian is demanding a salary in the region of £400k a week, however the Reds have made it clear they are not willing to pay that amount and have reportedly offered Salah £300k maximum. 

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent gave his opinion on why he believes the current contract saga will not affect Salah's performances in the coming season. 

"I think you're going to get the exact same player. I look at Mohamed Salah and I don't see him being motivated by money.

"I feel because he's so hungry for goals and records, all he ever wants to do is score and I don't think he'll change. 

"Therefore I think if they [Liverpool] don't give him what he wants he'll still smash the goals in and if they do give him a new deal he'll still smash the goals in. Either way you can't let a player of his quality walk away for nothing." 

