‘He’ll Be Annoyed With His Own Performance’ - Pundit on Virgil Van Dijk’s Opening Weekend Performance and Controversial Penalty Decision

Liverpool started the 22/23 Premier League campaign with a disappointing draw at the hands of newly promoted Fulham. Virgil Van Dijk was subject to a controversial penalty decision which Alan Hutton believes was a penalty, and the dutchman will be annoyed with his overall performance in the game.

Fulham's Aleksander Mitrovic re-established the West London side's lead in the second half after being brought down in the box by Van Dijk, the decision was subject to a lot of controversy with many believing that a penalty in fact should not have been awarded against Liverpool's centre back.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, Hutton believes that the decision to award a penalty was correct saying “Yes. I think it was fast feet that got round him and got past him. He’ll be disappointed with it."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Hutton then went on to add “I always think with players, it takes them a few weeks to get up to speed. They’ve done pre-season and done the hard work and played games but to actually get to that next level where you’re playing in the Premier League against top opposition, it takes a few weeks to get back to where you want to be.

“I don’t worry about it, yes he gave away a penalty and it was a little bit sloppy but we know how good he is so I don’t think anybody would really be worried. I think if anything he’ll be annoyed with his own performance because he knows he can play better.“

