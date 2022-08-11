Skip to main content

‘He’ll Be Annoyed With His Own Performance’ - Pundit on Virgil Van Dijk’s Opening Weekend Performance and Controversial Penalty Decision

Liverpool started the 22/23 Premier League campaign with a disappointing draw at the hands of newly promoted Fulham. Virgil Van Dijk was subject to a controversial penalty decision which Alan Hutton believes was a penalty, and the dutchman will be annoyed with his overall performance in the game.

Fulham's Aleksander Mitrovic re-established the West London side's lead in the second half after being brought down in the box by Van Dijk, the decision was subject to a lot of controversy with many believing that a penalty in fact should not have been awarded against Liverpool's centre back.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, Hutton believes that the decision to award a penalty was correct saying “YesI think it was fast feet that got round him and got past him. He’ll be disappointed with it."

Virgil van Dijk
Hutton then went on to add “I always think with players, it takes them a few weeks to get up to speed. They’ve done pre-season and done the hard work and played games but to actually get to that next level where you’re playing in the Premier League against top opposition, it takes a few weeks to get back to where you want to be.

I don’t worry about it, yes he gave away a penalty and it was a little bit sloppy but we know how good he is so I don’t think anybody would really be worried. I think if anything he’ll be annoyed with his own performance because he knows he can play better.

