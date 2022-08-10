Skip to main content

'He'll Be Fantastic For Us' - James Milner On Liverpool Summer Signing Darwin Nunez

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has predicted a bright future at the club for new signing, Darwin Nunez, in a recent interview.

James Milner Darwin Nunez

The 24-year-old came off the bench against Fulham at the weekend to help the Reds grab a point with a goal and an assist (for Mohamed Salah).

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Milner explained how impressed he has been by what he has seen from the Uruguayan so far.

“I think he'll have an impact the whole time he's here to be honest. Since he's been here, he's (been) impressive on the field, worked hard, makes great runs (and) is desperate to put his head on the ball in the box.

“If you put a ball in there, he'll do everything he can to get on the end of it - good finisher, both feet and he's different to the other boys up there."

Darwin Nunez
Milner believes Liverpool now have a variety of options in forward positions which can only be a good thing for the challenges that lie ahead.

“We've already got some very exciting attacking players who can cause problems, so he's a great addition. He'll be fantastic for us.

“You want options up there, you want to cause people problems, you want to have options to play different ways because obviously teams are going to watch us and try and stop us, so it's important we can do everything. With the options we have up there, I think we have a fantastic mix.”

LFCTR Verdict

In his limited appearances so far, Nunez appears to be like a magnet to the ball in the box which can only be a good thing.

He also appears to be forming a partnership with Salah and that should be enough to strike fear into opposition defences.

