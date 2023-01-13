'He'll Get There' - Premier League Legend Backs Darwin Nunez To Become World Class

Premier League all-time top goal scorer Alan Shearer has said that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has all the attributes to become a world-class forward.

The Uruguayan has 10 goals in his first 21 matches in Liverpool Red, most recently netting in the disappointing 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Many have criticised Nunez for poor finishing despite this, however, and has statistically missed the most 'big chances' in the Premier League this season (15), topping Mohamed Salah's 11.

His all-around play has been exciting, chaotic and brilliant to watch, and according to Shearer is enough evidence to class him with the potential of becoming a top-level striker.

“It’s easy to forget that Nunez only experienced two seasons of first-division European football before making the move to Liverpool”, Shearer wrote in his column at The Athletic.

“Before joining Benfica in 2020, his only taste of football outside South America was in Spain’s Segunda Division for Almeria.

“The point is, he has plenty of time to become the world-class striker that all his attributes suggest he could be and he has plenty of knowledgeable people at Liverpool to help him get there, including the fans who continue to back him.

“For now, it’s about the training ground, knuckling down, practicing relentlessly, finding comfort in that toil, and honing those skills.

“He’ll get there.”

