'He'll Stay Hungry' - John Barnes As Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Targets Jamie Vardy's Premier League Goal Scoring Record

As Mohamed Salah's remarkable start to the season continues, many people are asking if he can equal or better Jamie Vardy's Premier League goal scoring record. Liverpool legend John Barnes has had his say on the Egyptian this week.

Vardy scored in eleven consecutive Premier League games back in 2015 to break Ruud van Nistelrooy's previous record.

Liverpool's Salah has scored in his last ten games in all competitions of which seven of those were in the Premier League.

One Game At A Time

There is still a long way to go and Barnes told the 29 year old will be taking it one game at a time.

“For Salah to break Vardy’s goal scoring record, he won’t see it as ‘Brighton and West Ham to come’, it’s just Brighton."

"If you back Liverpool to score in a game, then you back Salah to score as well, but it doesn’t mean he’s going to because that’s football."

Barnes On Salah' Current Form And Need to Maintain That Across The Season

“At this moment in time, he’s playing as well as he ever has but we’re not even halfway through the season yet."

"We have to take each game as it comes and over the last ten or eleven games, he’s probably been the best player in the world."

"However, it’s a long season and if Liverpool don’t win a trophy, and his scoring form dries up, the fact he scored in 11 consecutive games will mean nothing and he knows that."

“He is the best player in the world right now, but Liverpool need him to do that for the whole of the season and I’m sure he will."

"He won’t get carried away, he’ll stay hungry and focused."

