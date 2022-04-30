'Hell' - Villarreal Man Reflects On Anfield Atmosphere

Villarreal midfielder and former Watford and Tottenham Hotspur man Etienne Capoue described the atmosphere at Anfield as ‘hell’ following his sides 2-0 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

“I know this atmosphere here, I know this team and they showed it again tonight,” said the Frenchman speaking via LiveScore on Twitter

“It’s like sheep around the wolves," he said.

“It was really hard tonight, it was really hard.”

Villarreal's loss means that they must score three goals to no reply when the sides meet for the second leg of their semi-final tie at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Submarine have a mountain to climb should they want to come back against a Liverpool side who have proven to be very dominant across all competitions this season.

The Reds are still on for a quadruple this campaign, having already won the Carabao Cup and finding themselves in a FA Cup final against Chelsea while just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

