November 4, 2021
'He's A Brilliant Footballer': Jurgen Klopp Hails Tyler Morton With Important Message

Author:

Liverpool's young midfielder Tyler Morton has made quite the impression since bursting on to the senior scene at Anfield.

Morton starred in a second half period against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, as well as impressing in the following tie against Preston North End.

This has resulted in him being featured on the bench against Brighton on the weekend, followed by another appearance on it last night against Atletico Madrid.

The 19-year-old starred for the Under-23s in a more advanced role last season, but it's his great football brain and defensive nous that has particularly stood out.

Jurgen Klopp is understandably very impressed with yet another new asset from the academy - but he has one strong message for Morton before he can regularly become part of the Anfield set-up.

'You can see Tyler Morton, I told him now we pretty much have to send him directly to the gym now. Because if he gets a body, he’s a brilliant footballer.

'There’s obviously some things to come physique-wise, but the football brain is outstanding.'

Morton scored eight last season for the Under-23s, and will hopefully add to his tally and become the next great fixture from Liverpool's academy, alongside the likes of Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

