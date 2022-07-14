'He's A Fantastic Player' - Liverpool's Andrew Robertson Gives His Verdict On New Reds Forward Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson has been sharing his thoughts on how new forward signing Darwin Nunez has been performing during the teams pre-season training.

The Reds are currently in Singapore preparing for their second pre-season friendly on Friday where they'll face Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at the country's National Stadium.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Robertson praised the 23-year-old Uruguayan forward on how quickly he has adjusted to his new surroundings after joining from Benfica earlier this summer.

"He's tall! But, look, he has obviously come in, we haven't been back for too long, but we have to let him settle in." Says Robertson.

"He's looked good in training, and the Brazilian boys and everyone that speaks his language have helped him a lot.

"I don't think me and him have had many conversations yet, we've just kind of smiled at each other, but that will come.

"He's a fantastic player, we played against him and he made it really difficult for us defenders in the two games and if he puts in those performances then he'll be a really good player for us."

