'He's A Forward Thinking Manager, Always Planning Ahead' - Claims Pundit On Jurgen Klopp

Former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for how he deals with comings and goings at Anfield. 

Liverpool have always acted swiftly in recent years when it comes to transfers. None more so regarding the recent departure of club legend Sadio Mane by already bringing in Uruguayan sensation Darwin Nunez. 

Darwin Nunez

Speaking to Football Daily Reo-Coker only had positive words to say regarding the Reds manager and how he and the club go about their business. 

"You have to look at Jurgen Klopp the manager, he's a forward thinking manager, always planning ahead. You look at the arrival of [Darwin] Nunez coming in and other players, they've always got someone in the pipeline. 

"The club is always planning ahead to have the structure and the pieces there if they have departures and that is something that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have done really well." Added Reo-Coker. 

Jurgen Klopp

"At the same time you look at Liverpool from a business perspective it would be the right time to sell the likes of [Sadio] Mane, he's only got one year left on his contract. 

"Compared to other clubs where you end up playing hard ball and losing top caliber players for free transfers. For example you look at Manchester United and Paul Pogba, now that's a lot of money to let go down the drain. 

"While Liverpool on the other hand are keeping the balance sensible with business and doing the right thing for the club and the players." 

Sadio Mane
