'He's A Goal-Scorer' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho On New Signing Darwin Nunez As Reds Look To Move On From Sadio Mane

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been speaking about the qualities of new signing Darwin Nunez as the Reds look to move on from Sadio Mane.

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan was signed from Benfica in a deal that could become a club record surpassing the £75million paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Brazilian Fabinho believes that Nunez will need time to settle but has no doubts about his goalscoring abilities.

“Darwin may need a bit of time to adapt, let’s see, but a player like him can really change a team.

“He’s a proper number nine. He’s a goal-scorer. He scored in both games against us in the Champions League. We know how good he is."

Fabinho doesn't believe that the loss of Mane to Bayern Munich will stop the team from competing on all fronts after the success of last season and that Luis Diaz will be key to ensuring that.

"Even though we lost Sadio, I still believe that we can fight for everything. The team is still really strong.

“For a long time it was always Sadio on the left side. But we have Luis on the left side and we saw how well he played in the second half of last season. Luis will become increasingly important.”

Luis Diaz

Whilst Reds fans will have been disappointed to lose Mane, the likes of Nunez and Diaz offer a bright and exciting future as Liverpool and Fabinho look to add to their trophy haul under Jurgen Klopp.

