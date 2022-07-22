Skip to main content

'He's A Goalscorer' - Former Manchester City Player Praises New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez

Former Manchester City and West Ham United winger turned pundit Trevor Sinclair has praised New Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan netted four goals last night against RB Leipzig. 

Nunez who joined Liverpool earlier this summer, has received mounts of unfair criticism from rival fans on social media due to his recent performances in pre-season. 

However, the 23-year-old silenced his critics superbly last night when he fired four goals past German side RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly which the Reds won 0-5. 

Despite Sinclair being an open Manchester City supporter the 49-year-old only had positive words for Nunez and believes the forward will have an excellent forthcoming season for Liverpool. 

"You look at the game he [Nunez] played against Liverpool for Benfica in the Champions League, where he scored two goals against them," said Sinclair speaking on TalkSport's breakfast show

"He's a goalscorer who had an impressive 32 goals in 57 games for Benfica last season. I mean if you are to look at the inspirational players of yesteryear for Liverpool, don't look any further than Luis Suarez. 

"Suarez was also a Uruguayan centre-forward and became an absolute legend at the football club. Having said that, I do think he left Anfield a bit sooner than he could have. 

"With that being said he [Suarez] went over to Barcelona and did what he did there. It would be great if Nunez could emulate what Suarez did because the Liverpool fans idolised Suarez." 

