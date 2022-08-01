'He's A Good Footballer, It's Clear' - Jurgen Klopp On Harvey Elliott Post Strasbourg Friendly
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp comments on Harvey Elliott's performance during Liverpool's 3-0 Strasbourg loss.
Last weekend saw Liverpool play two fixtures in as many days, starting with Manchester City at the King Power Stadium of which the reds won 3-1, with Darwin Nunez getting on the scoresheet. Jurgen Klopp's squad then went back home to Anfield the next day, in a fixture meant for those unable to get minutes the previous day against French side RC Strasbourg.
However, due to squad injuries and availability, Klopp had to select a more youthful line-up than he would have desired. Strasbourg got the better of the youthful reds side winning 3-0 on the evening. Despite this, new number '19' Harvey Elliott put in a standout performance for Liverpool.
Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, manager Jurgen Klopp provided his thoughts on Elliott's display, saying "We are not surprised about that, we know Harvey now for a long time and he improves every day and that's really important.
But what you could see today, he could do that after 88 minutes and you saw yesterday a very intense game where we were all struggling, and Harvey didn't look like he struggled at all today physically."
Klopp further added "That he's a good footballer, it's clear. But a player like Harvey needs target players as well and that's what we were lacking today."
Elliott made an impressive start to first-team life last season, before his horrific injury away at Leeds. The playmaker reported back to pre-season with a chip on his shoulder and has looked exciting and sharp during his minutes in friendlies.
The 19-year-old may next feature this Saturday when Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign away at Fulham.
