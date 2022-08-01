'He's A Good Footballer, It's Clear' - Jurgen Klopp On Harvey Elliott Post Strasbourg Friendly

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp comments on Harvey Elliott's performance during Liverpool's 3-0 Strasbourg loss.

Last weekend saw Liverpool play two fixtures in as many days, starting with Manchester City at the King Power Stadium of which the reds won 3-1, with Darwin Nunez getting on the scoresheet. Jurgen Klopp's squad then went back home to Anfield the next day, in a fixture meant for those unable to get minutes the previous day against French side RC Strasbourg.

However, due to squad injuries and availability, Klopp had to select a more youthful line-up than he would have desired. Strasbourg got the better of the youthful reds side winning 3-0 on the evening. Despite this, new number '19' Harvey Elliott put in a standout performance for Liverpool.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, manager Jurgen Klopp provided his thoughts on Elliott's display, saying "We are not surprised about that, we know Harvey now for a long time and he improves every day and that's really important.

But what you could see today, he could do that after 88 minutes and you saw yesterday a very intense game where we were all struggling, and Harvey didn't look like he struggled at all today physically."

Klopp further added "That he's a good footballer, it's clear. But a player like Harvey needs target players as well and that's what we were lacking today."

Elliott made an impressive start to first-team life last season, before his horrific injury away at Leeds. The playmaker reported back to pre-season with a chip on his shoulder and has looked exciting and sharp during his minutes in friendlies.

The 19-year-old may next feature this Saturday when Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign away at Fulham.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |