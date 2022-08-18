'He’s Been Fantastic Since He’s Come' - Liverpool Legend on Luis Diaz

Since his arrival from FC Porto in January, Luis Diaz has established himself as one of the best wingers in world football, capped off with a Ballon d'Or nomination last week, former Liverpool left winger John Barnes believes it is too early in the Columbian's career to place him in the Ballon d'Or talk.

Diaz arrived 6 months earlier than planned for Liverpool, with fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur entering talks for the Columbian forcing Klopp's side to act and bring the attacker in early.

Since arriving Diaz has excited Liverpool fans, with his movement on and off the ball, lightning pace and the ability to beat his man, the Columbian has slotted in seamlessly on the left-hand side of Liverpool's front three.

IMAGO / PA Images

In an exclusive interview with BonusCode Bets, Barnes heaped praise on Diaz but stated it was too early to receive Ballon d'Or credit “He’s come to Liverpool and performed fantastically well and he spent the whole year with Liverpool. But I think it’s probably a bit early to talk about the Ballon d’Or.

“He’s been fantastic since he’s come. I expect him to continue the same way (this season). Liverpool, the way they play, suits his style It doesn’t surprise me.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, he’s been our most consistent attacking player. I know Mo (Salah) did very well at the end of last season but everytime he’s played, Luis Diaz has been fantastic.

“So yeah, I expect him to continue in that way.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |