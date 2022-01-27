'He's Elon Musk, He's Jeff Bezos' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Compared To The World's Richest Men

Former England international Ian Wright has been singing the praises of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and compared his mesmerising talent to that of an unlikely duo.

The right-back has been in terrific form for the Reds this season scoring twice and assisting an incredible 15 times in all competitions.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast and as reported by the Daily Star, the former Arsenal legend explained how he was in awe after seeing an amazing stat recently about the 23-year-old.

“I wanted to give Trent some flowers because I read something the other day.

"So, 50 Premier League players have four progressive passes per 90 minutes from open play.

“21 players have five, five players have six, two players have seven, no players have eight, nine or 10. Trent Alexander Arnold has 11.

Wright reckons that Liverpool's number 66 is so far ahead of the competition, he is like another two visionaries.

"He is out there, he is gone. He’s Elon Musk, he’s Jeff Bezos, he’s gone to space, he’s gone somewhere else. He’s got to get flowers."

