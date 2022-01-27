Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He's Elon Musk, He's Jeff Bezos' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Compared To The World's Richest Men

Former England international Ian Wright has been singing the praises of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and compared his mesmerising talent to that of an unlikely duo.

The right-back has been in terrific form for the Reds this season scoring twice and assisting an incredible 15 times in all competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast and as reported by the Daily Star, the former Arsenal legend explained how he was in awe after seeing an amazing stat recently about the 23-year-old.

“I wanted to give Trent some flowers because I read something the other day. 

"So, 50 Premier League players have four progressive passes per 90 minutes from open play.

Read More

“21 players have five, five players have six, two players have seven, no players have eight, nine or 10. Trent Alexander Arnold has 11.

Wright reckons that Liverpool's number 66 is so far ahead of the competition, he is like another two visionaries.

"He is out there, he is gone. He’s Elon Musk, he’s Jeff Bezos, he’s gone to space, he’s gone somewhere else. He’s got to get flowers."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'He's Elon Musk, He's Jeff Bezos' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Compared To The World's Richest Men

1 minute ago
Fabinho Brazil
News

International Break / AFCON Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players During Next Two Weeks - Alisson, Fabinho, Minamino, Mane, Salah

23 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Articles

'Then He Blocked Us' - Manchester United Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Seemingly Unhappy With Transfermarkt Valuation!

40 minutes ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Linked With Cody Gakpo As Possible Aubameyang Replacement, Liverpool & Manchester City Have Held Talks

45 minutes ago
Paulo Dybala
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Target And Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Sings 'YNWA' Amid Anfield Transfer Links

53 minutes ago
Anfield Fans
Articles

Five Liverpool Player Chants from the Premier League Era: Alonso, Torres, Suárez, and More...

1 hour ago
Claudio Taffarel
Quotes

'To Work On These Techniques' - Liverpool Keeper Coach Claudio Taffarel On Adding A Different Brazilian Perspective

1 hour ago
James Balagizi against AC Milan at the AXA Training Ground.
Articles

Liverpool Academy Watch: James Balagizi

1 hour ago