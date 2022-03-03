'He's Going To Go Much Further' - Former Colombia International Jackson Martinez On Liverpool's New Signing Luis Diaz

Former Colombian international Jackson Martinez has been speaking about the prospects for Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz.

The Reds shocked the football world when they swooped for the 25 year old in the January transfer window paying FC Porto a reported fee of €45million plus €15million add ons.

Speaking to Marca's Colombian Edition (via Sport Witness) Martinez admitted there were doubts when Diaz first signed for Porto but believes he improved a lot through his experience there.

“He is a very simple player.

“When he arrived at Porto there were doubts because he came straight from Colombia, but he had the opportunity to start playing immediately.

“He improved a lot tactically and will continue to do so at Liverpool. He tries so hard, he has the imagination, is a goalscorer and a creator."

Martinez also said he thinks Diaz is now one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the world and he will only get better working under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“In the world, he is one of the most enjoyable to watch. He’s going to go much further with the confidence that his coach is giving him.”

