Skip to main content

'He’s Got All Of Those Attributes'- Former Liverpool Defender Makes Fernando Torres And Darwin Nunez Claim

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson claims the Reds new Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has similarities with ex-Anfield striker Fernando Torres, saying they both have related attributes. 

Thompson, who played for the Reds in the 1970's and 80's is looking forward to seeing what Nunez can do on Merseyside after the 23-year-old made the big money move from Benfica earlier this summer. 

Darwin Nunez

“I’m very excited. We all go on about how well he played for Benfica against Liverpool because he tore us apart,” Thompson told the Off The Ball show. 

“I liken the boy [Nunez] to Torres, when Torres first came to Liverpool. 

"The Torres that was hungry, he was passionate, he wanted to learn, he wanted to improve, he ran the channels, he harassed people, he was good in the air. He really wanted it massively, and I see that in this young man.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He will get better because he looks as though he just wants to please everybody at the moment," added Thompson. "However, I just think he’s got all of those attributes. 

"Different attributes than what some of our players have already got, and I think he will - as with [Erling] Haaland at Manchester City...the guy is going to score goals and Darwin Nunez will do likewise.”  

Nunez who was brought on as a substitute in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fulham made a huge impact as well as scoring on his Premier League debut for the Reds. 

All eyes will be on what boss Jurgen Klopp will decide to do for the coming season, continue starting Kop legend Roberto Firmino or replace him for Anfield new-boy Nunez.  

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Women
Quotes

'Some Of Our Play Was Exceptional' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Pre-Season Victory Over Blackburn Rovers

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
skysports-jude-bellingham-england_5246214
News

Six Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign Before The Summer Transfer Window Closes

By Justin Foster3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Liverpool Will Not Sign ‘Stop-Gap’ Regardless Of Injury Crisis

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Thiago
News

Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Games Midfielder Could Miss With Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Salah Will Have Something To Say About That, So Will Kane’ - Pundit On Golden Boot Race, Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Weighing Up Loan Offers As Jurgen Klopp Continues To Be Hit By Injury Woes

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Leroy Sane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes

By Damon Carr18 hours ago