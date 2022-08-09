'He’s Got All Of Those Attributes'- Former Liverpool Defender Makes Fernando Torres And Darwin Nunez Claim

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson claims the Reds new Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has similarities with ex-Anfield striker Fernando Torres, saying they both have related attributes.

Thompson, who played for the Reds in the 1970's and 80's is looking forward to seeing what Nunez can do on Merseyside after the 23-year-old made the big money move from Benfica earlier this summer.

“I’m very excited. We all go on about how well he played for Benfica against Liverpool because he tore us apart,” Thompson told the Off The Ball show.

“I liken the boy [Nunez] to Torres, when Torres first came to Liverpool.

"The Torres that was hungry, he was passionate, he wanted to learn, he wanted to improve, he ran the channels, he harassed people, he was good in the air. He really wanted it massively, and I see that in this young man.

“He will get better because he looks as though he just wants to please everybody at the moment," added Thompson. "However, I just think he’s got all of those attributes.

"Different attributes than what some of our players have already got, and I think he will - as with [Erling] Haaland at Manchester City...the guy is going to score goals and Darwin Nunez will do likewise.”

Nunez who was brought on as a substitute in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fulham made a huge impact as well as scoring on his Premier League debut for the Reds.

All eyes will be on what boss Jurgen Klopp will decide to do for the coming season, continue starting Kop legend Roberto Firmino or replace him for Anfield new-boy Nunez.

