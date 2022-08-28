Skip to main content

'He’s Got The World At His Feet' | Fabio Carvalho Impresses Liverpool Teammates

Following Liverpool’s record-breaking 9-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday, Fabio Carvalho has received high praise from one of his fellow teammates.

Liverpool recorded their biggest Premier League win in the competition's history on Saturday afternoon when they beat newly-promoted Bournemouth 9-0. New-signing Fabio Carvalho got in on the action and bagged a goal for himself.

The young Portuguese midfielder/forward provided Liverpool's eighth goal of the match, after he volleyed the ball past goalkeeper Mark Travers at the Kop end at Anfield.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke after the game and claimed that Fabio Carvalho has "got the world at his feet".

"I'm sure he'll go on to do amazing things. For him, it's about pushing a place into the team and making an impact and today he's bagged himself a goal."

Liverpool's no.66 himself had to worm his way into the first team at a young age following encouraging performances in the early years of the Jurgen Klopp era. Fabio Carvalho will hope he can replicate the rise to stardom that his teammate has had.

