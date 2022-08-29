'He's Had A Little Dip In Form' - Van Dijk Needs Competition At Liverpool - Pundit

After a disappointing start to the new season at Liverpool, there has been some rare criticism towards Liverpool's central defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 31-year-old was berated by teammate James Milner after Jadon Sancho's opening goal in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United last week.

That led to criticism of Liverpool's number four and Alan Hutton told Football Insider the lack of competition for places with so many injuries at the club is probably not helping get the best out of van Dijk.

“I think everybody benefits from it (competition). (Joel) Matip struggles with injury, (Ibrahima) Konate isn’t there at the moment, (Joe) Gomez isn’t up to speed, so they’ve got their own issues.

“I think if they’re all fully fit and firing, they’re absolutely fine. But, of course, you need competition, you can’t be having somebody feeling like, no matter what, they’re starting.

Hutton had no doubts however that van Dijk and Liverpool would return to their imperious best.

“I think Van Dijk is a top player, he’s had a little dip in form recently and the people around him weren’t helping. But I think with time it will click together.“

The signs were positive at the weekend as Liverpool destroyed Bournemouth 9-0 but it is only one game and manager Jurgen Klopp and Reds fans will now be looking for a run of good form to recover from their poor start.

