'He's Had Us Waiting A While Hasn't He!' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Delighted By Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been discussing what Mohamed Salah's contract extension means for Liverpool.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 28-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his own deal at Liverpool, was speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after returning to pre-season training on Monday.

On a personal level, Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted how pleased he is for the Egyptian who has been a revelation since he joined the club in 2017.

"Yeah, he’s had us waiting for a while hasn’t he! I’m delighted for him, I know what he’s like as a guy. I’m sure for him to sign he is very happy being here and he’ll be very content with everything, so as a friend, I’m a good friend of Mo’s, I’m really happy that he’s comfortable and that he has got what he wants."

The England international was also in little doubt about how important it is for Liverpool to have Salah commit his future to the club.

"And for Liverpool it is an amazing thing for us to have someone like Mo commit his future. We know how big a part of this team he has been for years now and I think everyone would know how big of a part of the team he would be for the next God knows how many years. He is one of them, he could decide how long he wants to go on for I think.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"So it’s really good news and obviously for us as players it is exciting to have someone like that stick with us and someone we’ve shared those memories with, hopefully being able to share more with."

Whilst Salah's future is now certain, the opposite can be said for Oxlade-Chamberlain who is now entering a make-or-break season for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |