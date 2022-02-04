'He's In Fabulous Uncomfortable Luxury At Liverpool' - Former Player On Striker Divock Origi

A former Belgian football player has been speaking about the unique situation of 26-year-old Divock Origi and Liverpool.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season and was linked with a move away during the January transfer window as it was Liverpool's last opportunity to cash in on him.

Whilst there are reports Origi's contract could still be extended automatically based on the number of appearances he makes, it does seem likely he will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Origi has scored some of the biggest goals in Liverpool's history and former player turned journalist Fred Waseige explained in Le Soir via Sport Witness that the situation is a special one.

“The guy understands that he is a step below the club’s four star strikers.

“When he comes on, he wins you games, and Liverpool are very happy with him, even if he would like to play more.

“He plays for the title every year, and he is very well paid. Which club will make a financial effort for Divock?

“He’s a big-time guy rather than a regular player. He’s in fabulous uncomfortable luxury at Liverpool; it’s quite a special situation."

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Divock Origi at Liverpool but if he was to leave in the summer, there is still time to create some more magic moments.

