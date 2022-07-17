Skip to main content

‘He’s Incredible’ - David Thompson on Darwin Nunez

The former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has leapt to the defence of Darwin Nunez amid his recent critics.

Nunez has found himself subject to a mass amount of online critics in recent days since his performances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the Asia leg of Liverpools pre-season tour.

Nunez signed for Liverpool from Benfica this summer for a reported fee of £67.5million following on from a fantastic season at the Portuguese outfit which saw him rack up 34 goals and four assists in 41 outings throughout the season.

Darwin Nunez

'I Watched This Lad All Last Season He’s Incredible'

Thompson who spent seven years at Liverpool playing more than 50 times for the club has leapt to the defence of the Uruguayan international on his official Twitter page.

''Not sure why people think mocking Nunez before he’s kicked a competitive ball for @LFC

''I watched this lad all last season he’s incredible yes I think the fee is excessive for someone so young but this lad is absolutely top drawer with limitless potential a serious machine''

It is worth remembering prior to the Manchester United game Nunez only arrived with the squad the day previous, having only 1 full session with the team before the game at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

We have seen several times before it can take a couple of months to play in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side effectively, this may be the case for Nunez too.

