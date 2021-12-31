'He's like Riyad Mahrez' - Ex-Red Encourages Reds To Replace Mohamed Salah With Premier League Forward

Liverpool have been told they have a 'serious opportunity' to land Leeds United forward Raphinha to replace Mohamed Salah in January, according to an ex-favourite.

The Egyptian isn't far from signing a new contract with the Reds, but if he doesn't, the Brazilian would be primed for his replacement.

Former Liverpool full back Glen Johnson has encouraged the Reds to look at the ex-Rennes man.

"No disrespect to Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, they’re not Mane and Salah.

"They’re good impact players, certainly Origi, whenever he’s come off the bench he’s always been ready and he usually scores.

"But to start and play for 90 minutes, I don’t think he’s at their level, but there are not many players who are.

"Liverpool will be looking to buy someone, not just for the two games [Salah and Mane will miss due to the Africa Cup of Nations], but even for next season."

"I like Raphinha, who they’ve been linked with. He’s a good player, he’s very intelligent, he’s good on the ball. He’s got a bit of Riyad Mahrez about him, the way he glides around.

"He could be a good impact player for them. He’s a realistic target. No disrespect to Leeds, but the player is going to want to go to a top team."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook