'He's Not A Definite Starter Now' - Pundit Believes Darwin Nunez Will Need To Win Place Back At Liverpool

A former Scotland international believes Darwin Nunez will need to fight to regain his place at Liverpool after his sending off on Monday.

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan was given his marching orders during the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace after a clash with Eagles defender Joachim Andersen.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Rangers, Aston Villa, and Tottenham full-back Alan Hutton believes the 23-year-old will now be targetted by Premier League defenders.

The red mist clearly came down. He definitely lost it and it actually almost happened just before. Andersen had a little pull on his arm and they had a little tussle just before the actual incident. Nunez needs to remember it’s one of the best leagues in the world, it’s physical, this is going to happen.

The thing now is, if I’m a defender, and I’m playing against him I’m going to try and rattle him, wind him up because you know he’s got that fiery side to his game."

Liverpool Darwin Nunez Red Card

Hutton also believes it will be a fight for Nunez to regain his place at Liverpool after the red card.

You could tell Jurgen Klopp was raging after it. That’s two games they’ve dropped points, they’re in a difficult position. Klopp has probably gone mental at him and he’ll have been fined and he’ll have to fight his way back into the team. He’s not a definite starter now for me after that incident.

Klopp will no doubt be keen to see how his new signing responds to the setback but Hutton could well be right that he may have to fight his way back in the team.

