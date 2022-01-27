'He's Not Ready' - Dutch Legend Warns Cody Gakpo Against Liverpool

Ajax and Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has warned PSV winger Cody Gakpo against signing for Liverpool or Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has excelled in the Eredivisie this campaign, scoring six and assisting ten in 15 appearances.

And with links to Liverpool and Arsenal, the 6'2 forward has been spoken about by Van Basten in the press to inform Gakpo about the dangers of moving so early in his career.

‘He has been in the Eredivisie for a year now,’ Van Basten told Voetbal4U when asked about the youngster, who has actually been a regular in the side since 2019.

‘You have to have a basis to succeed abroad. That is three, four years in the Netherlands.

‘Then you’re just a bit stronger, a bit better prepared for the higher level abroad – because it all goes much harder and faster. But nowadays, they all want to leave after one year.

‘The sooner you leave, the greater the chance of not succeeding. If you don’t succeed in those two, three years, then you go to another club that is less. Then your career is going to look very nasty.

‘They are constantly approached by that agent saying: “Look, you can earn that there. You can earn that at that club”. It’s far too much about buying those guys off.

‘I could go to Fiorentina at one point. I thought to myself: Am I ready for Fiorentina? No. But this manager wanted me to go. Because that’s just money for him and for me.

'What you have to do is sit in an attic room and ask yourself: Is this what I want? Then when you think you’re ready, you go.’

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook