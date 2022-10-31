'He's Not The Right Man To Lead Liverpool’s Line' - Pundit Shares Brutal Take On Darwin Nuñez

Cascarino who now works as a pundit on TalkSport and a columnist for The Times didn't hold back when comparing Nuñez to Belgium forward Origi while simultaneously suggesting Jurgen Klopp 'give up' on Joe Gomez.

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

"The balance has suddenly shifted in their rivalry with Manchester United," Cascarino said in his column.

"After being inferior to Liverpool for most of Klopp’s tenure, United are now seven points ahead of their bitter foes, and I think they will finish the higher of the two this season.

"Klopp must give up on some players, at least for now. Harvey Elliott is a really exciting prospect, but he is 19 and cannot yet reach the levels demanded of a Liverpool starter.

"Joe Gomez was outstanding in the win over Manchester City but has been dreadful for the rest of the season. I do not believe Klopp’s position is at risk and he has plenty of credit in the bank at Anfield, but he is not absolved from blame.

IMAGO / PA Images

"His decision to take off Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the best attacking full backs in the world, and replace him with James Milner against Leeds was baffling," added Cascarino.

"Recruitment has not helped him. Liverpool were so concerned about the impact of losing Sadio Mané that they overlooked the need to reinforce the engine room.

"The only central midfielder they signed in the summer was Arthur Melo, who has played 13 minutes for the first team.

IMAGO / PA Images

"And then there is Darwin Núñez. For me, the striker is only a minor upgrade on Divock Origi and is not the right man to lead Liverpool’s line.

"The Uruguay international does not appear technically good enough and he loses the ball too quickly, which is hardly ideal when Liverpool are so poor at winning it back."

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |