December 28, 2021
'He's Now Back To His Best' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Virgil Van Dijk

Ahead of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Liverpool on Tuesday evening, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media about Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds head into the clash six points behind leaders Manchester City with this being their one game in hand.

Klopp was asked how he felt his Dutch centre-back was progressing since his return from the serious knee injury that ruled him out for the majority of last season.

"He's been really good, really good. Long may it continue"

"Obviously the rehab worked well so he came back in really good shape.

"He needed some rhythm, very important, and he got that rhythm. He’s now back to his best, for sure.

The German was also keen to point out that the number of options he has in that position has made it easier to protect Van Dijk during this season.

As well as the 30 year old, Klopp has had Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and new signing Ibrahima Konate available giving him the opportunity to rest Van Dijk when he thinks he is in need.

"What helps us a lot and what helped him a lot is we have options around so we don’t have to push him through in moments when his body is giving a sign that he needs to step aside for the moment.

"That is very helpful and that is why the situation is very good."

The game at the King Power stadium kicks off at 8:00pm UK time and the Reds need the three points to keep up the pressure on Pep Guardiola's City team.

