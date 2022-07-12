Skip to main content

He's Obviously A Dangerous Player' - Liverpool Defender Nat Phillips On Facing New Signing Darwin Nunez

Nathaniel Phillips has been speaking about the prospect of playing up against new Liverpool signing, Darwin Nunez, in a recent interview.

Nat Phillips

The 25-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com he is relishing the challenge of taking on the Uruguayan in training.

“Obviously it’s nice to test yourself against top players and he’s certainly a top player. He’s obviously a dangerous player as well so he’ll put me to a good test in training. It’ll be interesting to see how he is.

“It’s exciting for everyone at the club and all the fans to have him come in. He’s still young as well, so he’s certainly an exciting player to come into the club.”

Phillips was also asked about his loan spell at Bournemouth last season after he helped the Cherries regain their spot in the Premier League.

“I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed getting back on the pitch regularly again, I think that was important for me.

“It was nice to go in there with that goal of promotion and to achieve it at the end of the season.

"I enjoyed it. It’s important for me to keep doing that at the age I am now. It was a good opportunity and I’m glad that I took it.”

It promises to be a big season ahead for Phillips with the player likely to have many interested suitors, but whether Liverpool will sell remains to be seen with the club said to be favouring another loan move.

