'He's Pushing For A Start': Jurgen Klopp On Neco Williams Ahead Of Arsenal

Ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League match on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave his thoughts on Neco Williams and a potential starting berth for the Welshman.

Klopp On Williams

"He is pushing for a start, he's a young player and we are a good football team, it's not that easy to get into the team. We have Trent there, Milner has played there incredibly. Neco I saw for Wales and he did really well offensively. He can push."

He was also asked about the full-back's future, and whether he could depart in January.

"Last thing I think about is who could go on loan in the winter. I can understand Robert Page says it makes sense he should play but they can qualify for the World Cup with a lot of players who aren't first choice. It makes sense Neco is here fighting.

"You have to make sure you sort your problems because if you don't, you carry those with you at the next club. Neco is developing and improving."

The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.

A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook