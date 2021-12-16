'He's Really Lively' - Andy Robertson On Liverpool Left-Back Rival Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has opened up in a recent interview on his thoughts about his rival for the left-back spot Kostas Tsimikas.

The Scotland captain picked up an injury which meant that Tsimikas started off the season for the Reds and he has shown every time that he has stepped out on the pitch that he offers excellent competition for that spot.

After returning from injury and Robertson's form dropped, there were calls from certain section of Liverpool's supporters to install the Greek international as the regular starter.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's faith in Robertson however never wavered and he has been repaid with a series of fine performances of late.

Covid And Injury Problems

Speaking to The Mirror, Robertson was keen to praise his teammate after coming through a difficult first season at the club.

"Last season he had Covid, which I think wiped him out for a few weeks, and then he had a nasty knee injury. So it was tough, but he was constantly working hard.

"The position we were in in terms of not having many options due to injuries last season meant that I ended up playing every game, but he was still working hard."

Competition For Places

The 27 year old went on to say how well the two players get on and how having competition for places can only be a good thing.

"He's a really good player, Kostas. We get on well. He's good to have about the changing room, he's really lively.

"The Liverpool fans have been able to see him more this season, he started the season and has played a few games since.

"Being at club like Liverpool you expect to have competition all over the park, and we've got that.

"We'll push each other, try and make each other better and compete against each other, but when the other one plays we want each other to do well.

"If he puts in a good performance it doesn't make me any worse, and if I put in a good performance it doesn't make him any worse. We're still two good players.

"I think some people can get caught up in competition or start disliking one or the other, and it's just crazy. We both want each other to do well."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook