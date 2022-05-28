Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He's The One For Me That Holds The Key' - Pundit On Liverpool Player Who Can Help Win Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been speaking about the importance of the return to fitness of both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Champions League final.

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho

Fabinho has been missing with a hamstring injury since Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa just over two weeks ago and Thiago picked up an achilles issue last weekend against Wolves.

There was positive news on Friday however when manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update suggesting both players are in contention for the big match in Paris.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained he thinks the midfield will be the critical area in determining who wins the match, and having those two fit and available could be pivotal.

“When you’ve got the experience of Thiago and Fabinho, they’re two midfield players who just dominate other midfielders.

“I think that is where it will be won and lost. You’ve got to command that midfield area, you’ve got to take control as quickly as possible. Thiago and Fabinho have experience in abundance but there’s a calmness about their play as well."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whelan also believes having Spanish international Thiago available is crucial for Klopp in terms of his creativity.

“That’s something I think the team are going to need on a big night like Saturday. If Thiago’s in the side, that’s a huge bonus for Liverpool. I think he could be the difference because I think when he plays, he brings something a little bit different.

“He’s got that passing skill, he breaks the lines with passes. That’s going to be massively important for the front three of Liverpool. Out of all the midfield players, he’s the one for me that holds the key to those passes.”

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

"I'm Not A Bad Player Myself," Virgil Van Dijk Talks About Real Madrid Star Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Sam Jones3 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Real Madrid | Team News | Champions League Final | Thiago & Fabinho Available To Klopp

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final | Thiago & Fabinho Fitness Update

By Neil Andrew57 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
News

Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Fitness Update On Fabinho And Thiago Alcantara Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK SPI-1677-0111
Match Coverage

Liverpool drop potential Champions League final lineup hint

By Dan Clubbe1 hour ago
Liverpool Training
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Final Training Session Before Champions League Final Against Real Madrid (Includes Thiago Alcantara)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich Transfer Expected To Cost 'Around €30M' | Liverpool Winger Signs 3-Year Deal With Bundesliga Giants

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Rodrygo Vinicus Jr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Willing' To Sign Real Madrid Star Rodrygo For €90M | Jurgen Klopp Wants The Brazilian

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago