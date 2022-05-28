'He's The One For Me That Holds The Key' - Pundit On Liverpool Player Who Can Help Win Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been speaking about the importance of the return to fitness of both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Champions League final.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Fabinho has been missing with a hamstring injury since Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa just over two weeks ago and Thiago picked up an achilles issue last weekend against Wolves.

There was positive news on Friday however when manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update suggesting both players are in contention for the big match in Paris.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained he thinks the midfield will be the critical area in determining who wins the match, and having those two fit and available could be pivotal.

“When you’ve got the experience of Thiago and Fabinho, they’re two midfield players who just dominate other midfielders.

“I think that is where it will be won and lost. You’ve got to command that midfield area, you’ve got to take control as quickly as possible. Thiago and Fabinho have experience in abundance but there’s a calmness about their play as well."

Whelan also believes having Spanish international Thiago available is crucial for Klopp in terms of his creativity.

“That’s something I think the team are going to need on a big night like Saturday. If Thiago’s in the side, that’s a huge bonus for Liverpool. I think he could be the difference because I think when he plays, he brings something a little bit different.

“He’s got that passing skill, he breaks the lines with passes. That’s going to be massively important for the front three of Liverpool. Out of all the midfield players, he’s the one for me that holds the key to those passes.”

