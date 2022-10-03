'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino is out of contract next summer and after seven years at the club, there is a chance that he could leave the Reds on a free transfer.

With Sadio Mane now at Bayern Munich, the departure of the number nine as well would symbolise the end of an era at Anfield.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets about the Brazilian, John Barnes said: “(Roberto) Firmino is my favourite striker in terms of what he gives his team not just in terms of scoring goals but work rate.

“He’s the reason (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane scored all of those goals because of the way he plays.

“Obviously we have Nunez who plays differently but I would always keep Bobby, and if Bobby left, I would be very sad.

The 58-year-old added: "He has to decide if he wants to play regularly but if it was up to me I would definitely keep Bobby.”

Barnes made 403 appearances and scored 106 for Liverpool from 1987-1997. He now works as a pundit & commentator for ESPN and SuperSport.

Firmino has seen himself take more of a backseat role in the past year, however, in recent weeks he has enjoyed a spell in the team which has seen him bag a total of five goals, outscoring current Golden Boot holder Mohamed Salah.

