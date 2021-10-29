Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    'He's The World's Best' - Liverpool Defender Andrew Robertson on Mohamed Salah The Player

    Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson has been speaking about his teammate Mohamed Salah and believes he is currently the world's best player.

    The Egyptian has been in unbelievable form since the new campaign started scoring 15 goals in all competitions. 

    World's Best

    Robertson spoke to Sky Sports and claimed at the moment he doesn't think there is anyone better. He also believes Liverpool's talisman will be desperate to sustain his form and fire the club towards more trophies.

    "He's an incredible player and I think at this moment he's the world's best and he'll want to continue that. He won't want it for nine or 10 games, which he's done so far, he'll want to do it for a whole season like he's done previously and hopefully he can do it, because it gives us the best chance of scoring goals and winning trophies."

    "You can just see him walking on the pitch and he feels as though any chance he gets he's going to score."

    Work Rate

    The Scottish international was keen to explain however that 29 year old Salah is not just a goal scorer and he does so much more for the team.

    "The thing that goes under-rated with Mo is his work-rate - the way he helps out Trent, the way he helps out his defence behind him and everything like that. That's when he's at his best, that's when he creates the chances and gets the goals, when he's mentally so strong."

