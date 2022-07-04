'He's Very Ambitious In Terms Of Targets' - Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Extension

Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Danny Murphy believes Mohamed Salah signing a new deal at Anfield is very good business and backs the Egyptian to reach many more targets at the club.

The 30-year-old finally put pen to paper last week and agreed a three-year deal which will see him become the highest paid player in the clubs history on a reported salary of £350k a week.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to TalkSport earlier today Murphy praised Liverpool's hierarchy and claimed it's a great deal financially for the club in the long run.

"Salah is guaranteed to score goals. If you look at it from a financial point of view if his wage is closer to £400k a week which I'm not sure it will be, but if it is, 20 million a year times by three is 60 million.

"If you were to go out and try and replace him [Salah] you'd have to spend more than that plus the wages, so it's a great business deal as well as a great football one." Added Murphy.

"I do think there's an argument for any player when you give them a huge contract that their performance level might drop because they've got the big money deal.

"However, he [Salah] doesn't seem that type go guy to me, he's very ambitious in terms of hitting targets and becoming Liverpool's greatest and a serial winner. I don't see his level dropping at all."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |