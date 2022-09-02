'He's Wanted To Leave For The Last Six Months' - Serie A Expert On Arthur Melo Liverpool Deal

After it was announced on Thursday that Liverpool had completed the season-long loan signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, the world has been giving its instant reaction on such a surprising deal.

None more so than The Athletic's Serie A expert James Horncastle who believes the move presents a "fresh start" for the 26-year-old former Barcelona man.

"Well, I think Juventus fans are in two minds about this," Horncastle said speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday evening.

"On the one hand they look at this and say 'hang on a minute Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp want this player, he must be good'.

"Also we've seen a few Juventus players go to the Premier League in the last six months, for example we've seen Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur go to Tottenham and do well.

"Fans would be thinking 'is this what is going to happen with Arthur at Liverpool? Is he going to become successful?'

"Arthur has had two years at Juventus to do something, and he hasn't really done anything which is largely because he hasn't been able to get onto the pitch.

"He [Arthur] has had long protracted injury problems, this time last year he had surgery due to some calcification between is tibia and fibula which kept him out," added Horncastle.

"Arthur was supposed to be the poster boy of a transition at Juventus. A transition away from the 'Juventus DNA' into something new and something different.

"He's wanted to leave for the last six months, if you remember he was being linked with Arsenal in January and those links were true. He wants to play regular first team football so moving to Liverpool is a fresh start for Arthur."

