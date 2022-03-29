'His Arrival Here Changed Everything' - Roberto Firmino Describes His First Encounter At Liverpool With Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's number nine Roberto Firmino has revealed in a recent interview the impact Jurgen Klopp has had at the club and described their first chat.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Brazilian was speaking to the Liverpool FC Magazine (via Liverpoolfc.com) about what he said to the German when he joined the club back in 2015.

"That’s difficult! I remember we exchanged messages and in person it was when he arrived here at Liverpool.

"I told him how happy I was that he’d come here and here I am today, very happy alongside him."

The 30 year old went on to explain how his relationship has blossomed with his manager and how Klopp helped transform the club from 'doubters to believers'.

"His arrival here changed everything. We really clicked and got on great immediately. I knew him already from playing against him in Germany. I knew him, he knew me. I grew and developed a lot here thanks to him."

