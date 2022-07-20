Skip to main content

‘His Goalscoring Record Is There for Everyone to See. Give Him Time’ - Pundit on Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has found himself subject to harsh criticism in recent weeks despite only 60 minutes of pre-season football, pundit Alan Hutton has leapt to his defence saying "It’s one miss"

Nunez signed for Liverpool this summer from Benfica and has found himself subject to an abnormal amount of hate surrounding his performances. Despite not making a competitive appearance for Liverpool many are already writing the Uruguayan off.

Former Scotland international Hutton has leapt to the defence of Nunez speaking with Football Insider the former right-back said “It could be tiredness, it could be a bobble on the pitch, it could be anything. It’s one miss."

Darwin Nunez

Hutton then went on to say “I think what fans are thinking is [Sadio] Mane’s left, they’ve spent a lot of money on a new striker and he’s had this opportunity and blazed it over the bar.

It happens to everyone, it’s one of those things. The real test will be when the season starts.

His goalscoring record is there for everyone to see. Give him time, he’s just walked through the door. There’s no point in having one miss and then everybody starts jumping on the bandwagon. I don’t like that."

Hutton added, “Give him time to settle in, I’m sure his record stands for itself and he’ll prove everybody wrong.

Nunez despite only being 23 years old already has 68 goals and 20 assists in just 139 games in his career, just last season alone for Benfica the Uruguayan international found the back of the net 34 times in just 41 games.

