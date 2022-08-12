Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Thiago Alcantara’s injury in his pre-match press conference for Liverpool’s home game to Crystal Palace.

Thiago Alcantara came off in Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Fulham with an hamstring injury. The Spaniard had a scan at the beginning of the week, which suggested him being out for up to six weeks.

Matches the playmaking midfielder will miss will include Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League, as well as the two opening group games in the Champions League.

Alcantara isn’t the only injury in the squad, with several others out due to injury. Tow others of which are midfielders, but the club remain firm in their stance to not signing anyone in the remaining time the transfer window is open.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking in his press conference for Liverpool’s home match against Crystal Palace on Monday night, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Thaigo’s injury, in which he responded with not good news.

"Thiago is good but his injury is not good. Timeframe? I read four to six weeks! I would prefer four.

"We have injuries but I expect the boys will fulfill their potential."We will see."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |