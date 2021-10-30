‘His Quality Is Incredible’ - Jurgen Klopp Talks About Joe Gomez’s Lack Of Playing Time

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Joe Gomez was unhappy with his lack of playing time this season at Liverpool and had spoken to his manager Jurgen Klopp about the situation. The German has been speaking about the situation with 24 year old Gomez.

The England international returned to the starting XI to captain the team in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End.

Klopp was speaking at his press conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Brighton when he was asked about Gomez.

Depth In Central Defence

Liverpool's manager was keen to point out that after last year injury issues in defence, they needed to add depth to this area of the pitch.

"It was always clear in our situation that we had to bring in a centre-half. I think everybody agreed on that."

"Now we have only top-class players in that position and that makes it a bit harder when you are not in the line-up at the moment."

Klopp On Gomez

In Klopp's mind, it is clear that Gomez will be needed and he believes he has the qualities to step up to the challenge when called upon.

"Joe didn't play much yet, but that's how it is. After the long injury we decided to start with Joel, which made absolute sense. Now Ibou came in."

"We have to deal with Joey, at the beginning still we are dealing intensity and stuff like this."

"All five of the boys get on really well with each other, which is really nice to see. They respect each other a lot."

"We will need them, and we will need Joe, and Joe's quality is incredible, we all know that."

"We are not even halfway through the season and people are already talking about these kind of things. Hopefully nobody gets injured through the year."

There were also some comforting words for one of last season's heroes, Nathaniel Phillips, who is another player struggling for minutes.

"When you saw Nat Phillips playing the second half against Preston, he is a completely different player to the one he was a year or two ago. A top-class centre-half, and he's not playing either."

"It was always like this in football - the only thing you can do is keep working really, really hard and your moment will come."

