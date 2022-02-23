'His Skillset Is Insane' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Thiago Alcantara
Ahead of the crucial Premier League clash against Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media about talented midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was asked whether the Spanish international's current form was his best since joining the club from Bayern Munich.
"I am not so sure, I think last season in the last eight or nine games he played pretty consistently in all the games, if I am right, which as I remember it was a pretty good spell as well."
The German went on to acknowledge things have not been perfect injury wise for the 30 year old and they are working on that but has no doubts about his outstanding qualities.
"We all agree, and Thiago agrees, there were moments when he struggled injury-wise. He is a very, very good player, we were never in doubt about that, his skillset is insane but it is all about staying fit and that’s what we are working on together."
The game against Leeds could put Liverpool within three points of leaders Manchester City and kicks off at 7.45pm.
