'Hopefully He Can Win Some More Trophies For Liverpool' - James Milner On LFC Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been talking about some of the qualities of his manager Jurgen Klopp that separate him from the rest in a recent interview.

The 36 year old was speaking in Liverpool's eMagazine WALK ON (via Liverpoolfc.com) when he explained what makes Klopp different.

"How he is around the place, how he prepares us for games.

"He always talks to us about the situation around games, which I think is important.

“He talks to us about what people might be thinking, he anticipates people's thoughts before games – things such as getting tiredness out of our minds if there have been a lot of games.

“He's very good at anticipating things that could affect players or our performances, and stopping it before it happens.

“He puts people's minds on the right track and has shown throughout his career that he is a top manager.

“He's done a great job here and hopefully he can win some more trophies for Liverpool FC.”

There are three more opportunities for Klopp and Liverpool to add to their trophy haul this season and first up they are preparing to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in what promises to be a huge Premier League clash.

